Prime Video unveils NBA coverage logo ahead of 2025 season

New Delhi: Prime Video revealed the official logo for its upcoming coverage of the NBA on Prime, ahead of the platform’s streaming debut for the league in October 2025. The announcement followed the signing of a global 11-year media rights agreement that brought the NBA to Prime Video’s live sports slate in India, alongside existing properties such as New Zealand Cricket.

Under the terms of the agreement, Prime Video will offer coverage of 67 regular-season NBA games in India each year, along with all seven games of the Knockout Rounds of the Emirates NBA Cup. The platform will also stream the full SoFi NBA Play-In Tournament, first and second round games of the NBA Playoffs, and the Conference Finals in six of the 11 years covered by the deal.

Earlier this year, Prime Video had confirmed that sports journalist Taylor Rooks would host its new NBA studio show. Former players including Steve Nash, Dwyane Wade, Blake Griffin, Dirk Nowitzki, and Udonis Haslem are expected to join as studio analysts. WNBA player Candace Parker will also be part of the analyst line-up from the upcoming season, and is set to lead the WNBA on Prime coverage starting in 2026.

In addition to its own coverage, Prime Video will serve as the global distribution partner for NBA League Pass, the NBA’s live and on-demand subscription service, both in the United States and internationally.

Starting in 2026, Prime Video will also stream 30 regular-season WNBA games per season in India. The deal includes the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup Championship game, one first-round series each year, seven Semi-Final series, and three editions of the WNBA Finals over the 11-year period.

Further details on the complete NBA broadcast offering in India are expected ahead of the official launch.