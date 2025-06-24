Prime Video rolls out 17 new releases for Prime Day 2025

New Delhi: Prime Video has unveiled a slate of 17 Indian and international series and films timed for Prime Day 2025, taking place from July 12 to 14.

Advertisment

The streamer has already released The Traitors (Hindi), an original reality series hosted by Karan Johar, and dropped new episodes of Panchayat Season 4 on June 24. This is followed by the Telugu film Uppu Kappurambu, scheduled for July 4, and Hindi action-thriller Ground Zero, which premiered on June 20.

International premieres on Prime Video include Heads of State (English), an action-comedy starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, John Cena, and Idris Elba, which debuts on July 2. This will be followed by Ballard (English), a new addition to the Bosch: Legacy universe, set to premiere on July 9. Dexter: Resurrection (English), a sequel in the Dexter franchise, launches on July 12, coinciding with Prime Day, with new episodes releasing weekly.

A range of existing titles such as Deep Cover and The Monkey remain available, while new Korean dramas (Good Boy and Head Over Heels) and an upcoming Japanese anime are also part of the rollout. Additional releases in Hindi, Marathi, and Telugu will be announced closer to the event.

Prime members will be able to access the full lineup alongside Prime Day shopping offers, including 10 % discounts on ICICI and SBI card transactions. Membership plans start at Rs 399 per year and include benefits across Prime Video, Music, Reading, Shopping, and Gaming.