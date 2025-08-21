Prime Video partners with Maddock Films for eight upcoming films

New Delhi: Prime Video has announced a multi-year licensing collaboration with Maddock Films, acquiring worldwide-exclusive post-theatrical streaming rights for eight upcoming films. The agreement covers titles premiering theatrically between 2025 and 2027, spanning horror-comedy, romantic comedy, and franchise sequels. The films will be available to Prime members across 240+ countries and territories shortly after their theatrical release.

The slate includes Maddock Films’ horror-comedy universe, with Thama and two additional titles to be announced later, alongside romantic comedies such as Param Sundari and franchise sequels including Shiddat 2 and Badlapur 2. Earlier collaborations between Prime Video and Maddock Films, such as Stree 2, had generated strong global viewership following theatrical releases.

Dinesh Vijan, CEO and founder of Maddock Films, said: “We’ve always believed in telling stories that surprise, entertain, and resonate, and in working with partners who share that belief. Prime Video has consistently championed cinema that transcends languages, geographies, and formats.

From our horror-comedy universe to our most beloved franchises, our endeavour has always been to create worlds that audiences love to revisit. This strategic long-term post-theatrical licensing deal is a natural extension of our shared vision: to take Indian storytelling to a truly global stage. We’re excited that these films will now continue their journey beyond theatres on Prime Video, reaching an even wider audience across the world.”

Manish Menghani, director and head of content licensing, Prime Video India, said, “We are thrilled to expand our strategic collaboration with Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films to continue delivering on our promise of bringing compelling stories to audiences across the world. This multi-film slate not only builds on the unique and wildly popular horror-comedy universe and franchise sequels but also brings in a distinctive blend of creative originality and fresh storytelling that is synonymous with Maddock.

We look forward to entertaining our customers with the post-theatrical premieres of some of India’s most eagerly awaited films. At Prime Video, we have consistently worked towards expanding the reach of Indian movies, not just deep within India but also globally by taking them to geographies much beyond the scope of other mediums.”