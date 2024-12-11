Prime Video to now offer Cartoon Network Classics as an add-on subscription

New Delhi: Prime Video launched CN Rewind, Warner Bros. Discovery’s new digital channel, as an add-on subscription.

CN Rewind is curated exclusively for Prime Video in India and brings Cartoon Network’s evergreen classics, including The Powerpuff Girls, Tom & Jerry, Scooby-Doo, Johnny Bravo, Looney Tunes, Dexter’s Laboratory, Samurai Jack, Ed Edd n Eddy and many more, for fans across India.

Prime members can enjoy the animated programming, available both in Hindi and English, by purchasing an add-on subscription to CN Rewind at a special introductory offer of Rs 199 per year, following which the subscription can be renewed at Rs 249 per year.

“Animation remains a popular category on Prime Video across demographics, with younger and older audiences alike. With the launch of CN Rewind add-on subscription on Prime Video India, we are excited to take loyal fans on a nostalgic trip as they revisit their favourite Cartoon Network toons, as well as for younger audiences to discover and engage with these beloved stories,” said Gaurav Bhasin, head of marketplace (add-on subscriptions and movie rentals), Prime Video, India. “Over the years, through add-on subscriptions, Prime Video has served a platform for several streaming services to curate exclusive channels and take their content to audiences deep within India. We are thrilled to be the exclusive home for CN Rewind, and are certain that the diverse and timeless library will find deep emotional resonance with our customers across the country.”

“There’s a deep emotional connection between Indian audiences and Cartoon Network. CN shows aren’t just cartoons, they’re pieces of our childhood that evoke joy, friendship, and a simpler time,” said Ruchir Jain, Head of Distribution, South Asia, Warner Bros. Discovery. “With CN Rewind, we’re creating a space where nostalgia can thrive while ensuring these beloved characters continue to inspire and entertain today’s kids in a whole new way.”