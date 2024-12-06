Prime Video elevates Padma Kasturirangan to Head of South, India Originals role

New Delhi: Padma Kasturirangan has been elevated to the role of Head of South, India Originals, Prime Video.

Sharing the news on her LinkedIn, she said, “I am excited to share that I am stepping into the role of Head of South, India Originals, Prime Video.

I joined Prime Video two years ago, and since then I’ve had the pleasure of collaborating with some of the best creators to build an exciting Telugu slate. With a super thrilling line-up planned for the near future, I look forward to scaling up our Originals program in Tamil and Telugu, bringing bar-raising stories to engage and delight our audiences, in this expanded role.”

She joined Prime Video in 2022 to head Telugu Originals.

Before her role at Prime Video, she served as Vice-President - Telugu original content at

Zee Entertainment, where she created an original content slate for Zee5.

In the past, she has also worked at Tamada Media, Annapurna International School of Film and Media, and more.