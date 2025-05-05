Prime Video, CJ ENM collaborate to bring Korean content to viewers

New Delhi: Prime Video and the entertainment company CJ ENM announced a strategic collaboration, securing multi-year worldwide distribution rights (excluding Korea and China) for Korean content.

The announcement was made at the WAVES Summit in Mumbai, India.

Throughout 2025 and 2026, Prime Video will launch multiple new exclusive titles from CJ ENM, Studio Dragon and CJ ENM Studios, starting with the fantasy romance drama series, Head Over Heels, coming in late June.

Additionally, Prime Video will also add titles from CJ ENM's catalogue to its service, such as Her Private Life, Another Miss Oh and Mouse, expanding its Korean content offering for global audiences in 240+ countries and territories worldwide.

As part of this global strategy, Prime Video will also offer subtitles in 28 languages and dubbing in 11 languages for all new Korean launches.

“This strategic collaboration with CJ ENM reinforces Prime Video's commitment to bringing the best of Korean entertainment to our customers worldwide,” said Kelly Day, Head of International and VP, Prime Video. “Korean content continues to resonate deeply with global audiences. We've witnessed the borderless appeal of Korean storytelling with the phenomenal success of shows like Marry My Husband, No Gain, No Love which not just captured hearts across continents, but also found their place in the top 10 most-watched non-English language International Originals from 2024, posting super strong viewership outside their country of origin. We are now thrilled to offer new and exclusive titles, alongside a catalogue of consumer favourites exclusively to Prime Video’s global consumer base, in a language of their preference.”

“At Prime Video, our ambition is to be the first-choice entertainment hub for consumers. From the best of global content to popular stories from Asia, we want to be a destination where consumers can effortlessly discover their next favourite story. As Korean content continues to find massive audiences worldwide, we're thrilled to bring these captivating narratives exclusively to our worldwide audiences,” said Gaurav Gandhi, Vice-President, APAC and MENA, Prime Video. “Our strategic collaboration with CJ ENM marks a new chapter in this journey, giving Prime members front-row access to some of the most compelling and innovative content from Korea.”

Jangho Seo, Executive Vice-President, CJ ENM’s content business division, said, “Korean entertainment has been winning hearts around the world with its compelling narratives, relatable characters, and outstanding production quality. We've already seen tremendous success with titles like Marry My Husband and No Gain, No Love, which achieved remarkable viewership milestones on Prime Video and reaffirmed the universal appeal of our storytelling. Through Prime Video’s extensive global reach and strong commitment to multi-language subtitles and dubbing strategies, we are excited to make our upcoming titles even more accessible and enjoyable for audiences across cultures and languages. This collaboration not only strengthens CJ ENM’s global footprint but also reflects our shared vision with Prime Video to deliver captivating stories to fans worldwide. We look forward to building on this momentum and deepening our connection with viewers everywhere.”