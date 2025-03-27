Prasar Bharati CEO emphasises need for vigilance in AI-driven media

New Delhi: Prasar Bharati CEO, Gaurav Dwivedi, on Thursday, shed light on the rising misinformation and disinformation with the advancements of new formats of content.

Addressing the audience during the launch of the FICCI-EY report 2025, Dwivedi spoke about how the consumers of content need to be careful about the kind of news we consume in the current environment.

With the exponential growth and contribution of artificial intelligence, Dwivedi highlighted the importance of being cognizant of the content due to the blurring lines between what is accurate and what is fabricated.

Shedding light on the evolving media landscape and the transformative influence of artificial intelligence, Dwivedi called AI a “dragon” rather than the elephant in the room. He concretised the importance of taming this “dragon” assiduously to reap the benefits that may emanate from the technology.

Dwivedi outlined key trends shaping the media sector, including significant consolidations and the democratisation of content creation and distribution. He noted that technology is not only revolutionising how content is produced but also how it is delivered to audiences.

To address these shifts, Dwivedi highlighted two major initiatives. The first, the Institute of Creative Technology, aims to bridge content creation and technological innovation. "This crossover will bring in a large number of youngsters, fostering fresh talent in the industry," he said.

The second initiative, the WAVES Summit, is poised to be a landmark event, slated for inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The summit will provide a platform for media professionals and technologists to explore the media landscape comprehensively.

It will feature a CEO roundtable with the Prime Minister, a global media dialogue with senior political representatives on the second day, and 25-30 panel discussions and keynote sessions. Cultural programs will also enrich the event, with the detailed calendar to be released in the coming weeks.

Dwivedi’s address underscored the dual-edged nature of technological advancement in media—offering unprecedented opportunities while posing significant threats. As the industry braces for further transformation, his call for vigilance and innovation resonated strongly with attendees at the FICCI-EY 2025 report launch, setting the stage for a dynamic dialogue on the future of media in India and beyond.