New Delhi: Prana Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Centre has appointed Spicetree Digital Agency as its partner for digital and social media initiatives. The Mumbai-based wellness brand, one of India’s first to offer Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT), plans to expand public awareness and engagement around its therapies.

Speaking about the collaboration, Sidharth Murali, Founder and CEO of Prana, said, “We weren’t looking for a typical digital agency. We wanted a partner who genuinely understood what we’re building at Prana. Spicetree stood out immediately, not just for their strategy, but for the clarity with which they articulated our long-term growth potential. Their creative approach felt fresh, but also very grounded in what our audience needs to understand about HBOT. Their motto, ‘growth for all, above all,’ really stood out to us. It reflects our belief that change should happen on both an individual and a group level. Choosing them feels like the right thing to do for the next step in our journey.”

Manoj Gupta, Founder and Medical Director, added, “Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy is entering a crucial phase in India, where people are actively seeking science-backed solutions for longevity, recovery, and cellular health. What we need now is awareness that is accurate, accessible, and rooted in medical credibility. Spicetree’s structured and insight-driven approach gives us confidence that Prana’s message, and the science behind HBOT, will reach people in a way that is both clear and compelling.”

Spicetree Digital Agency will support Prana with strategy, content, design, performance analytics, and production, leveraging its in-house facility, Spicebuzz Studios, to create digital storytelling, brand films, podcasts, and other formats.

Shiraz Khan, Founder and Director of Spicetree, said, “Prana operates in a category that is still new for most Indians, but it’s also one of the most promising. That makes it an incredibly exciting mandate for us. We’re deploying specialists across strategy, content, design, performance, analytics, and everything needed to support a brand that’s stepping into its next growth chapter, keeping in line with our philosophy of ‘growth for all, above all’. It’s rare to find a brand that is so rooted in science and yet so committed to luxury and holistic wellbeing. We’re looking forward to shaping this narrative and taking Prana’s story to the right audience with the right communication mix.”

Prana currently operates five centres and offers therapies such as Cryotherapy, Red Light Therapy, and PEMF Negative Ion Therapy alongside HBOT, focusing on personalized, science-backed wellness solutions. The partnership with Spicetree is expected to strengthen the visibility of HBOT in India and inform consumers about evidence-based approaches to high-performance living and longevity.