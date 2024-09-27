Post-Musk era: X releases transparency report highlighting content removal and violations

New Delhi: X (formerly Twitter), owned by billionaire Elon Musk, has released its first transparency report since his takeover in October 2022. The report provides insights into user reports on content violations, enforcement actions, and government requests for content removal during the first six months of 2024.

Key Findings from the Report:

Over 224 million user reports: Received between January and June 2024, with the majority (82 million) related to abuse and harassment. This was closely followed by reports dealing with hateful conduct and violent content.

Enforcement actions: X suspended 5.3 million accounts and removed or labeled 10.7 million posts that violated platform rules. Government requests: X received 18,737 government requests for information, complying with 53% of them. The European Union made the most requests (7,872), followed by the US (3,329). Content removal requests: Governments around the world made 72,703 requests to remove content, and X took action in 71% of these cases.

Since Musk's acquisition, X has undergone significant changes, including:

Staff layoffs

Relaxation of content moderation rules

Rebranding from Twitter to X

Introduction of a paid verification system

These changes have sparked debates about the platform's approach to content moderation and user safety. The transparency report provides a glimpse into X's efforts to address content violations and comply with government requests.