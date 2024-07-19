Post Microsoft outage, IT Minister Vaishnaw assures identifying reasons and steps for resolution

Delhi: Microsoft users globally, several in India, have reported massive outages in services, with outage tracking website Downdetector showing users flagging disruptions across various services.

Globally, the Microsoft cloud outage led to US airlines cancelling flights, but the tech giant later reportedly said its cloud services outage in the Central US region has been resolved.

A new Crowdstrike (cybersecurity software firm) update is being cited as the cause of the outage, which has impacted Windows-based desktop and laptops.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday, in a post on X, said that the Indian IT ministry is in touch with Microsoft regarding the global outage.

MEITY is in touch with Microsoft and its associates regarding the global outage.



The reason for this outage has been identified and updates have been released to resolve the issue.



CERT is issuing a technical advisory.



NIC network is not affected. — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) July 19, 2024

Vaishnaw also assured that the National Informatics Centre's network is not affected.

