Pointblank, Systech USA and HxCO partners for data analytics and AI solutions

Delhi: Pointblank has announced a partnership with Systech USA and HxCO (the healthcare collective).

Pointblank, HxCO and Systech USA have joined forces, aiming to offer data analytics and AI solutions tailored specifically for the Pharma and Healthcare sectors in India.

Commenting on the announcement, "We are excited to partner with Systech USA to bring the next generation of data analytics and AI solutions to the Indian healthcare market," said Bindu Menon, CEO of Pointblank. "This collaboration aligns with our mission to leverage innovation and technology to drive better health outcomes and elevate the standard of care in India.”

Harish Natrajan, CEO of HXCO, said, “As we march towards Universal Healthcare to all citizens, we have to look for innovative solutions to address access, affordability and quality challenges. We need to harness AI much more in healthcare - the partnership between Point Blank and Systech USA will help in the development of AI driven healthcare platforms to benefit patients and the healthcare system.”

Srinivasan, CEO of Systech USA, echoed this sentiment, stating, "Our partnership with Pointblank represents a significant step forward in our commitment to improving healthcare through technology. Together, we will empower healthcare organisations in India with the tools they need to harness the power of data and AI, ultimately benefiting patients and providers alike.”