Podcasts vs traditional newsrooms: YouTube’s Neal Mohan predicts future of news consumption

New Delhi: In a candid exchange on Nikhil Kamath’s WTF podcast, YouTube CEO Neal Mohan shed light on the evolving dynamics of news consumption, the rise of podcasters as trusted voices, and YouTube’s central role in shaping the future of news.

Addressing Kamath’s concern about growing public disillusionment with corporate-owned news media and the perceived bias it entails, Mohan acknowledged a shift in audience preferences. “Podcasters have found success on YouTube because there’s no barrier between them and their audience,” he said. “The connection is direct, and that matters.”

Kamath noted how more people are turning to independent voices rather than traditional broadcasters to stay informed. “A podcaster seems to be more of an independent character. So the bias of the corporation doesn’t translate onto him,” he said, asking Mohan why audiences now prefer creators over legacy newsrooms for updates on global events.

Mohan was quick to clarify that this isn’t necessarily a binary trend. “I don’t think it’s either-or,” he responded. “We continue to see traditional news channels perform very well on YouTube, not just through clips but with full-length live broadcasts, political coverage, and streams. Many of them have been investing in the platform for years.”

What sets podcasters apart, Mohan explained, is the personal dimension. “YouTube is about connecting with the person. Fans aren’t just tuning in for one video—they care about that individual’s perspective, their life, their authenticity,” he said. “That’s what podcasting on YouTube enables. It blends the immediacy of news with the intimacy of personal storytelling.”

Pressed further by Kamath to predict whether platforms like CNN or Fox News would still dominate news consumption five years from now, Mohan stayed firmly balanced: “I really don’t think it’s going to be one or the other. Fox, for instance, just had one of its most successful months ever on YouTube. But at the same time, creators and podcasters are also thriving.”

He added that with 2 billion users visiting YouTube daily, the platform inherently supports a vast diversity of content formats. “There’s going to be enormous diversity in how people consume news on YouTube. I wouldn’t be surprised if a completely new format emerges in the next five years,” he said. “That’s the beauty of YouTube—creators constantly experiment and invent what’s next.”

The conversation between Mohan and Kamath underscores a broader shift in digital media, where trust, relatability, and independence are emerging as the new currencies of influence, and where platforms like YouTube sit at the crossroads of old-school journalism and new-age storytelling.

Watch the excerpts of the conversation between Kamath and Mohan on the topic here: