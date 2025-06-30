PlayboxTV launches PlayShots, a micro-drama feature for short-form storytelling

New Delhi: OTT aggregator PlayboxTV has announced the launch of PlayShots, a vertical-format original content feature within its app. With this addition, the company enters the micro-drama segment, offering short-form storytelling designed for mobile screens. Each episode under PlayShots will feature original Indian content in under 10 minutes.

Aamir Mulani, Founder & CEO of PlayboxTV, said, “With the fast-paced life most Indians are leading, we expect our groceries to arrive in 10 minutes, and similarly, great stories should be viewable in 10 minutes. This generation needs everything in condensed form, and the same transformation is about to happen to storytelling with PlayShots.”

PlayShots focuses on the vertical video format and brief narratives, a model that has gained momentum globally. These micro-dramas are designed to reflect familiar and relatable Indian contexts. In addition to fictional content, PlayShots will also offer educational videos in short vertical formats, aimed at mobile viewers seeking compact learning content.

Globally, the short-form video segment has grown considerably. According to industry reports, China’s micro-drama market exceeded its traditional film industry revenue in 2024, reaching 50.44 billion yuan (approximately $6.9 billion). Analysts suggest that India may see similar trends, though within its more varied and culturally layered content ecosystem.

“While Korean and South Asian micro-dramas have found niche popularity in India, we believe the Indian audience still craves desi stories, rooted in local culture and emotion,” added Mulani. “PlayShots aims to fulfil that need by delivering heartfelt stories from across the nation in a quick, engaging format.”