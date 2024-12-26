Planet Marathi founder Akshay Bardapurkar summoned in legal cases filed by Aayush Shah

New Delhi: Judge AS Tekale has issued summons to Akshay Bardapurkar, founder of Planet Marathi, following legal criminal cases filed by actor and entrepreneur Aayush Shah and his business partner Mausam Shah.

The cases, lodged under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, pertain to dishonoured cheques amounting to Rs 87,00,000 owed to Aayush Shah and Rs 20,00,000 owed to Mausam Shah, with monthly interest accruing since May 2024.

The summons highlight the seriousness of the allegations against Bardapurkar, who is accused of issuing nine signed cheques totalling Rs 1,14,30,400 to the Shahs, co-founders of the PR agency Maars Communicates. The dishonour of these cheques led to multiple criminal cases being filed to address the financial and ethical breaches.

Advocate Krishnagopal S. Tripathi, representing the Shahs, emphasised the significance of the court’s action, stating, “The issuance of summons by Judge A.S. Tekale is a critical milestone in the pursuit of justice. It underscores the judiciary’s acknowledgment of the severity of this breach of trust. We are confident that the legal process will ensure accountability and provide the relief my clients rightfully deserve.”

Expressing their perspective on the development, Aayush Shah remarked, “The court's decision to issue summons is a crucial step in holding those accountable who fail to honour their commitments. This case is about safeguarding ethical practices and trust in professional relationships.”

Mausam Shah added, “We are committed to seeing this process through to its rightful conclusion, not just for ourselves but for upholding the values of transparency and integrity in business dealings.”

In addition to the criminal proceedings, the Shahs have announced plans to file a civil case to seek damages and enforce further accountability.