PivotRoots wins digital brand, performance marketing mandate for CoinDCX

New Delhi: Havas Media Network India on Monday said that its digital agency won the comprehensive digital brand and performance marketing mandate for the Indian crypto exchange platform CoinDCX.
This win follows a rigorous multi-agency pitch and will be managed by PivotRoots' Mumbai office.
“In this new partnership, PivotRoots will spearhead CoinDCX's efforts to grow the crypto category in India and build a robust brand presence while driving substantial user acquisition and retention,” Havas said in a press statement.
“CoinDCX is thrilled to collaborate with PivotRoots to drive growth across our key markets in India and the Middle East. We were deeply impressed by PivotRoots' integrated approach and strategic expertise,” said Prashant Verma, Chief Growth and Marketing Officer at CoinDCX.
“We’re confident that this partnership will elevate our brand presence, foster stronger engagement with our audience, and unlock crypto adoption in India and the MENA region,” Verma said.
CoinDCX, aiming to become the go-to crypto trading platform globally, recently bolstered its international expansion with the acquisition of BitOasis, MENA's leading virtual assets trading platform.
This partnership is aimed at enhancing the brand visibility of CoinDCX, expanding its user base, and further elevating India's position in the global cryptocurrency market.
Shibu Shivanandan, CEO of PivotRoots, said, “Despite regulatory challenges, India’s crypto market is thriving. With our proven expertise in data-driven digital strategy, we’re excited to join CoinDCX in their journey to make crypto accessible and mainstream in India and beyond.”
“Our first campaign with CoinDCX marks an exciting beginning, where we’re focused on creating genuine connections with India’s crypto-curious audience. By leveraging strategic insights and creative touchpoints, we aim to position CoinDCX as the go-to platform in the evolving crypto landscape,” added Shivanandan.