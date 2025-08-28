Piramal Consumer Healthcare appoints Punt Creative as digital agency

New Delhi: Piramal Consumer Healthcare (PCH) has appointed Punt Creative as its digital agency to manage campaigns for three of its brands, Lactocalamine, the i-range including i-pill, and the baby care brand Littles. The mandate was awarded following a multi-agency pitch.

Punt Creative, led by Harsh Shah and Rohan Naterwalla, has previously worked on campaigns for brands such as Levi’s, Porter, KFC India and Van Heusen.

Harsh Shah, Managing Director of Punt Creative, said, “It is always exciting to work on brands that you personally are a fan of. With Piramal Consumer’s portfolio of brands, we knew from the word get-go that we wanted to be part of these brands’ legacy and growth. With Lactocalamine, Littles and the i-range we see immense opportunities for us to do some really good, business impacting work. The entire team at Punt Creative is looking forward to this exciting journey.”

PCH is a division of Piramal Pharma operating in India’s self-care market. Its portfolio includes consumer healthcare and wellness products in categories such as analgesics, gastro-intestinal care, hygiene, skin care, vitamins and supplements, women’s health, and baby and kids wellness.