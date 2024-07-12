Pinewz conducts AI and hyperlocal news workshops in Telangana, Kashmir and Guwahati

Delhi: Pinewz, a hyperlocal news app, has recently conducted a series of workshops in Telangana, Kashmir, and Guwahati, focusing on the role of AI in hyperlocal journalism. These events aimed to illustrate how AI can revolutionise local news reporting and foster stronger community connections through the Pinewz platform.

The inaugural workshop was held in Hyderabad, Telangana’s capital, at the Hyderabad Press Club. Over 70 journalists, social workers, and politicians, including former Indian cricket team captain Mohammad Azharuddin and BJP leader and Hyderabad MP Etela Rajender, attended the event. Led by Kumar Sahil from Pinewz, the workshop went on air on Zee Telugu and was extensively covered by local TV channels.

In Kashmir, the second workshop took place at SCAICC. Local journalists and social workers shared their experiences and the daily challenges faced in the region.

The third workshop was conducted at the Guwahati Press Club, where Sahil addressed journalists. Sahil reiterated CEO Idris Loya’s vision of extending the app's reach to over six million villages and transforming the news network.