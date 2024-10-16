Perplexity gets “cease and desist” notice from The New York Times

New Delhi: Perplexity, a free AI search engine, has been sent a “cease and desist” notice by The New York Times.

The New York Times has demanded the company to stop using the newspaper's content for generative AI purposes, according to multiple reports.

The letter that was sent to Perplexity demanded immediate “cease and desist all current and future unauthorized access and use of The Times's content." Further, NYT also asked for more information on how the AI platform is accessing the publisher's website despite its prevention efforts.

As per reports, Perplexity plans to respond by Oct 30 – as the deadline set by NYT to provide the requested information.

Last year, NYT had also sued OpenAI on the same grounds. This year also saw reports surrounding multiple AI companies bypassing a web standard used by publishers to block the scraping of their data.

Earlier, Perplexity had also faced backlash from media organisations such as Forbes and Wired, for content plagiarism. However, it is addressing the matter through its revenue-sharing program to suit the publishers.