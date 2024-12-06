New Delhi: Perplexity, the AI-powered search engine, has broadened its publisher program by including new media partners like the Los Angeles Times, Adweek, The Independent, and Mexico News Daily, among others.

The program allows participating publishers to share in the advertising revenue generated when their content is cited in search results on Perplexity's platform.

Beyond financial benefits, publishers gain access to performance metrics, aiding them in understanding how their content resonates with users.

Jessica Chan, Perplexity's head of publisher partnerships, commented, "We are thrilled to welcome these esteemed publishers into our program. Their participation not only enriches our database but also underscores our commitment to factual reporting and supporting the media ecosystem."

This move comes amid ongoing discussions about AI's role in content distribution and the ethical use of copyrighted material. Despite some controversies earlier this year, where Perplexity faced accusations of content misuse, this expansion signals a step towards mending ties with the publishing industry.

With this expansion, Perplexity now collaborates with over a dozen global media outlets, covering regions from the US and UK to Spain, Japan, and Latin America.