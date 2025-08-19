Perplexity expands Finance dashboard with Indian earnings call transcripts

New Delhi: AI startup Perplexity has introduced new features to its Finance dashboard for Indian users, adding live earnings call transcripts for publicly listed companies in the country.

The update builds on the company’s recent rollout of a Finance tab in India, which provides free access to stock market data, company earnings and cryptocurrency insights. Until now, the platform’s coverage had largely focused on United States equities.

Announcing the development on X (formerly Twitter), Perplexity chief executive Aravind Srinivas wrote: “Perplexity’s Finance dashboard now support live earnings calls transcriptions and features earnings calls schedules for Indian stocks. We hope to add a lot more value to Indian equity markets research in the coming days! Enjoy!”