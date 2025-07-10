Perplexity AI launches Comet, an AI-powered browser to challenge Google Chrome

New Delhi: Nvidia-backed startup Perplexity AI has launched a new web browser, Comet, which integrates artificial intelligence to offer users an alternative to conventional search and navigation tools.

The launch marks Perplexity’s entry into the competitive browser market, where Google Chrome continues to dominate with a 68% global market share as of June, according to StatCounter.

Comet is currently available to Perplexity Max subscribers, who pay $200 per month, with broader access set to roll out via invite over the summer. The browser offers a unified interface that allows users to ask questions, perform tasks, and conduct research through a conversational experience. It includes a built-in assistant capable of comparing products, summarising content, booking meetings, and simplifying complex workflows.

“The launch marks Perplexity AI's entry into the competitive browser market, aiming to replace traditional navigation with agentic AI that can think, act, and decide on behalf of users,” the company said.

Perplexity, which counts Nvidia, SoftBank, and Jeff Bezos among its backers, has positioned Comet as a challenge to incumbents such as Google’s Chrome and Microsoft Edge. In addition to browsing features, the company is exploring revenue opportunities in advertising and e-commerce.

Comet stores data locally and avoids using personal information for training models, a decision likely to appeal to users concerned about privacy. However, the company has drawn criticism from publishers including News Corp-owned outlets, Forbes, Wired, and the Wall Street Journal’s parent Dow Jones, over the use of their content without consent or payment. In response, Perplexity has launched a publisher partnership programme to engage with media organisations directly.

The launch comes amid broader shifts in the search and browsing landscape. OpenAI is reportedly preparing to launch its own artificial intelligence-powered web browser in the coming weeks, according to a Reuters report. The browser is expected to offer an alternative to Alphabet’s widely used Google Chrome and “could mark a significant move by OpenAI to expand its influence in consumer internet usage.”