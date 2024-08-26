Perplexity AI announces plans to launch ads on search platform by Q4

New Delhi: On Thursday, Nvidia and Jeff Bezos-backed Perplexity AI announced plans to introduce advertising on its AI-powered search platform by Q4.

Last month, the startup launched a revenue-sharing program with publishers like TIME, Der Spiegel, and Fortune.

Since the launch of ChatGPT in November 2022, major search engines have been integrating AI into their search functions, posing a challenge to Google's dominance.

In April, Perplexity AI raised $62.7 million from investors including Nvidia, Garry Tan of Y Combinator, and Brad Gerstner of Altimeter Capital, doubling its valuation to over $1 billion.