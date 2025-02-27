Paytm partners with Perplexity, enabling AI-driven search on its app

New Delhi: Paytm has partnered with the AI search engine Perplexity to launch AI-driven searches on its app.

This collaboration aims to provide users access to real-time financial assistance within the Paytm app and allow them to ask everyday questions, explore topics in their local language, and make financial decisions.

According to Paytm, this innovation enhances digital literacy and reinforces Paytm’s commitment to driving technological advancements for a smarter, AI-driven India.

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder and CEO, Paytm, said, “AI is transforming the way people access information and make decisions. With Perplexity, we are bringing the power of AI to millions of Indian consumers, making knowledge and financial services more seamless and accessible.”

Aravind Srinivas, CEO and Co-Founder, Perplexity, added, “We are thrilled to partner with Paytm, a pioneer and innovator in India’s mobile payment revolution. Our AI-powered search technology will help bring real-time, trusted answers to millions, enabling them to make informed decisions effortlessly. This collaboration is a step towards a future where AI enhances everyday interactions and digital experiences for all.”