Parul University partners with LS Digital to accelerate admissions growth

New Delhi: Parul University has appointed LS Digital as its 360-degree digital marketing partner to strengthen its admissions strategy across campus and online channels.

As part of the mandate, LS Digital will deliver solutions across media, SEO, creative, social media, marketing automation and Google Analytics verticals.

LS Digital will be helping the university amplify its digital footprint, enhancing lead generation quality, and delivering an admission journey for potential students across India and international markets.

LS Digital will be responsible for driving Parul University’s full-funnel marketing that includes brand communication, digital media planning and buying, SEO, analytics, creative strategy, and performance measurement to ensure a seamless and impactful admissions journey.

Dhruvil Shah, CEO of Parul University, said, “As education becomes increasingly digitized, creating a seamless and connected admission experience is crucial, especially with students coming from across the country and beyond. Partnering with LS Digital enables us to leverage data, technology, and creativity to make our online and campus admissions process more efficient, transparent, and impactful, while aligning with the evolving expectations of today’s students and parents.”

Prasad Shejale, Founder & CEO, LS Digital, said, “Integrated digital solutions have become essential for brands today, enabling them to create cohesive, data-driven experiences across every touchpoint. We focus on building such connected ecosystems with our partners, with technology as a catalyst, to align creativity, media, analytics, and technology. Our collaboration with Parul University is aimed at enhancing domestic and online admissions through a holistic approach that not only attracts prospective students and delivers measurable impact.”

Rupak Ved, Chief Business Officer, LS Digital, said, “We are excited to partner with Parul University in shaping a digitally advanced admissions ecosystem. Our media strategy is designed to go beyond conventional campaigns to map measurable KPIs. In today’s fragmented world, brands face challenges in creating an effective media-driven marketing funnel that helps them across various functions such as branding, targeting, performance and continuous optimisation. This often leads to inefficiencies and missed opportunities. At LS Digital, we are bridging this gap, by uniting data-driven insights, advanced measurement, cutting-edge technology and creative strategy under one roof. The approach is expected to create high-quality leads, bettering engagement at every stage, to make the admission process smoother.”

