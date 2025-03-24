Parliamentary panel advocates for Unified Media Council

New Delhi: The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology has suggested the establishment of a common Media Council to bring print, broadcast, and digital platforms under a single regulatory umbrella, as per the news reports.

The committee also suggested that the government explore integrating the MIB, the IT Ministry, and the Department of Telecommunications under a single framework to streamline regulatory challenges arising from technological convergence.

The proposal, detailed in a report, aims to streamline oversight and enhance coordination in enforcing media-related laws across the country.

Led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey, the committee highlighted the fragmented nature of current media regulation as a pressing concern.

At present, the Press Council of India oversees print media, while the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) regulates aspects of broadcast media. Digital content, however, largely falls under the purview of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) through the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, with no centralised authority to unify these efforts.

This disjointed framework, the panel argues, has led to inconsistencies in addressing issues like fake news, sensationalism, and ethical violations.

The recommendation comes amid ongoing discussions about the Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill, which seeks to expand MIB’s regulatory scope to include over-the-top (OTT) platforms and digital news, shifting oversight from MeitY. However, the MIB has informed the panel that it does not plan to introduce this bill in the current parliamentary session, leaving room for broader structural reforms like the proposed Media Council to take centre stage.

A news report also stated that MIB has internally deliberated on expanding the Press Council of India (PCI) into a broader Media Council. This could be achieved through new legislation or amendments to existing laws. The proposed council would regulate news content across print, television, and digital platforms, with dedicated verticals for each format, each equipped with its own monitoring and enforcement mechanisms.

Quoting sources, the same report stated that the council would be tasked with setting ethical standards, addressing misinformation, and supporting the financial viability of regional and vernacular media outlets, which often struggle against larger national players.