Over 50% of new sign-ups on Netflix opt for ad plan: Amy Reinhard

New Delhi: Over half of Netflix's new subscribers in ad-supported countries are opting for its ad-tier plan, according to Amy Reinhard, President of Advertising at Netflix. Two years after launch, the ad-supported tier has grown to reach 70 million monthly active users globally.

Reinhard highlighted the strong interest from advertisers, sharing that Netflix has sold out all available ad slots for its live NFL Christmas Day games, collaborating with partners like FanDuel and Verizon.

FanDuel will serve as the exclusive pregame sportsbook partner, featuring a special in-show segment with Netflix Christmas Gameday talent, providing analysis and game predictions based on FanDuel’s betting odds. Verizon, meanwhile, will sponsor the pre-kick segment as the official Christmas kickoff sponsor.

In addition to NFL partnerships, Netflix has also secured multi-country advertiser collaborations for the new season of ‘Squid Game,’ including Kia in Korea. This marks Netflix's first single-title sponsorship in Korea and coincides with Kia's launch of its new crossover SUV, ‘The New Sportage.’ Together, Netflix and Kia produced a three-part custom ad campaign and will host an immersive experience at Kia's cultural hub, Unplugged Ground, in Seoul.

On the measurement front, Netflix has expanded partnerships to enhance cross-screen and live viewership metrics. In the U.S., it has teamed up with VideoAmp to provide live measurement starting with WWE content in January, using a Snowflake clean room to ensure privacy. Nielsen will also supply live ratings for the NFL Christmas Day games, incorporating Netflix's first-party streaming data to improve accuracy.

In Brazil, Netflix will partner with Kantar Ibope CAV for cross-publisher reach and frequency metrics, starting in early 2025, and recently extended its relationship with Barb in the UK to cover the ad-supported tier.

Since rolling out programmatic ad buying in August, Netflix now offers programmatic guaranteed buys in the US, Brazil, Canada, and Mexico, with plans to expand this capability to Europe in February 2025 and to Australia, Japan, and Korea later in the year.