Over 1.15 lakh American users quit X citing Musk’s involvement in the election

Elon Musk decided to go all in with Donald Trump and now he is bearing the bittersweet repercussions of it. While Tesla stocks have soared high, adding a couple of billion dollars to his net worth, his pet project ‘X’ is paying the price.

According to news reports, over 115,000 US users have deactivated their X accounts.

It is important to note that this figure only covers deactivations done through the website, leaving the mobile app suggesting an even higher count.

This exodus is a reaction to Musk's significant involvement in the election. Musk spent months using X to openly support Trump's campaign, leading to backlash from users.

As per the news reports, many have moved to Bluesky, an alternative social media platform, which has doubled its user base to 15 million within 90 days. According to Similarweb, Bluesky gained a million new sign-ups in just one week after the elections, the report added.

The Guardian, with over 80 accounts and around 27 million followers on X, is one of the biggest organisations to exit the platform. This move is part of a larger trend where users and organisations are rethinking their presence on X due to Musk's political influence.