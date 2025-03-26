OpenAI unveils image generator for ChatGPT

New Delhi: OpenAI has launched an image generator for ChatGPT. Sam Altman shared the announcement in a post on the platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

In the post, Altman called the feature an “incredible technology/product”. He said, “This represents a new high-water mark for us in allowing creative freedom. People are going to create some really amazing stuff and some stuff that may offend people; what we'd like to aim for is that the tool doesn't create offensive stuff unless you want it to, in which case within reason it does.”

Altman added, “As we talk about in our model spec, we think putting this intellectual freedom and control in the hands of users is the right thing to do, but we will observe how it goes and listen to society. We think respecting the very wide bounds society will eventually choose to set for AI is the right thing to do, and increasingly important as we get closer to AGI. Thanks in advance for the understanding as we work through this.”

Though ChatGPT could create images up till now, it wasn’t capable of incorporating advanced or detailed instructions. The image generator GPT-4o, is OpenAI’s most advanced image generator yet.

As per OpenAI, GPT-4o image generation is capable of “accurately rendering text, precisely following prompts, and leveraging 4o’s inherent knowledge base and chat context—including transforming uploaded images or using them as visual inspiration.”

The feature also allows users to refine the image within the chat context through instructions. User-uploaded images can also be used for instructions.

The feature is now available for Plus, Pro, Team, and Free users as the default image generator in ChatGPT. Enterprise and Edu will also gain access shortly. The image generator is also available to use in Sora and DALL·E GPT.