OpenAI to launch AI-powered hiring platform

New Delhi: OpenAI is developing an AI-powered hiring platform, called the OpenAI Jobs Platform, to connect businesses and employees. OpenAI CEO of Applications Fidji Simo announced the initiative in a blog post on Thursday, saying the company will “use AI to help find the perfect matches between what companies need and what workers can offer.”

Simo added that the service would offer a dedicated track for small businesses and local governments to access top AI talent.

The hiring platform is part of OpenAI’s plan to expand into several new markets beyond its core consumer offering, ChatGPT. At a recent dinner with reporters, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said that Simo would oversee several applications beyond the chatbot, including the OpenAI Jobs Platform and potentially other offerings, such as a browser and a social media app.

Notably, the platform could place OpenAI in direct competition with LinkedIn, which was co-founded by Reid Hoffman, one of OpenAI’s earliest investors. LinkedIn is also owned by Microsoft, OpenAI’s largest financial backer. Over the last year, LinkedIn has worked to integrate AI features to help match job candidates with businesses.

OpenAI also plans to offer certifications for different levels of “AI fluency” through its OpenAI Academy, an online programme launched last year. An OpenAI spokesperson says the company plans to launch a pilot of OpenAI Certifications in late 2025.

Many technology executives have raised concerns that AI will disrupt numerous traditional jobs. Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has said that AI could eliminate up to 50% of entry-level white-collar jobs before 2030. In her blog post, Simo acknowledged the risk, stating OpenAI cannot prevent that disruption but can help people become fluent in AI and connect them with companies that need their skills.

The ChatGPT maker says it is working with Walmart, one of the world’s largest private employers, on its certification programme and plans to certify 10 million Americans by 2030.

OpenAI has indicated that these initiatives are part of its commitment to the White House’s programme to expand AI literacy. Altman and other technology executives are scheduled to meet with President Donald Trump at the White House on Thursday to discuss AI.