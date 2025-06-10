OpenAI revenue run rate hits $10 Billion amid AI demand surge

New Delhi: OpenAI’s annualised revenue run rate has reached $10 billion as of June, according to a Reuters report, nearly doubling from $5.5 billion in December 2024. The increase reflects rising adoption of its ChatGPT models and broader interest in artificial intelligence tools for productivity and creativity.

Advertisment

The $10 billion figure excludes income from licensing agreements with Microsoft, one of OpenAI’s largest financial backers, and other one-off deals, a company spokesperson told CNBC.

The company’s current revenue level positions it ahead of many of its competitors. It comes despite OpenAI reporting losses of approximately $5 billion last year.

By comparison, Anthropic has recently surpassed the $3 billion mark in annualised revenue, driven largely by demand for its code-generation models.

OpenAI’s revenue growth is underpinned by a broadening user base and a mix of subscription services aimed at individual users, businesses, and developers. The company reported 500 million weekly active users as of March 2025, Reuters said.

In March, OpenAI revealed plans to raise up to $40 billion in a new funding round led by SoftBank Group. The round would value the company at $300 billion, according to the report.