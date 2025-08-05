OpenAI outlines steps to improve ChatGPT’s usefulness and safety

New Delhi: As OpenAI readies its next major model, GPT-5, and explores a lower-priced subscription tier, the company is also rolling out updates designed to make ChatGPT more responsible in how it engages with users, particularly around sensitive topics and extended use.

ChatGPT will now include gentle reminders for users to take breaks during longer sessions. The company said it wants to support meaningful use of the tool rather than encourage prolonged engagement. “Our goal isn’t to hold your attention, but to help you use it well,” OpenAI noted.

The system will respond differently to emotionally complex or high-stakes questions, such as those about relationships or mental health, by offering more nuanced prompts rather than straightforward answers. The approach is intended to help users reflect on their choices, rather than treating the chatbot as a source of definitive advice.

OpenAI acknowledged that its models have, in some cases, failed to adequately recognise emotional dependency or delusional thinking. The company said it is continuing to refine how ChatGPT handles signs of distress, with updates expected to steer users towards evidence-based resources or professional help.

As part of this effort, OpenAI has been consulting with over 90 physicians across 30 countries, as well as researchers in mental health and human-computer interaction, to shape ChatGPT’s tone and behaviour during more emotionally charged interactions.

The safety updates come as OpenAI reportedly prepares to release GPT-5, which is expected to significantly expand the model’s capabilities. CEO Sam Altman recently described the upcoming model as both powerful and unsettling in early tests.

A more affordable subscription plan, possibly called ‘ChatGPT Go’, was also spotted in the codebase of the app, though OpenAI has not officially commented on its release. The plan is likely to sit below the current $20/month Plus tier.

Beyond mental health features, OpenAI is trialling new tools such as chat pinning and conversation bookmarks in the web version of ChatGPT, features that could improve session continuity and organisation.

The company says it is evaluating all new features by asking whether users feel better supported, and whether they would trust a loved one to use the product. Those considerations, it says, now guide design decisions alongside technical performance.