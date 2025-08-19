OpenAI launches “ChatGPT Go” in India at Rs 399; enables UPI payments

New Delhi: OpenAI has introduced ChatGPT Go, a Rs 399 per month subscription that brings higher message limits, image generation and file uploads to users in India, which the company says is its second-largest and among its fastest-growing markets.

The company also said all ChatGPT subscriptions in India can now be paid for through UPI. The move is aimed at making access to OpenAI’s advanced tools simpler for a wider base of users.

According to the company, ChatGPT Go is designed to make popular capabilities more accessible at a lower monthly price. The plan includes higher message limits, image generation, file uploads and memory, powered by GPT-5 with enhanced Indic language support. Compared to the free tier, ChatGPT Go provides up to ten times the message limit, along with image generation and the ability to upload files or images on GPT-5.

ChatGPT Go sits alongside existing paid options. ChatGPT Plus, priced at Rs 1,999 per month, offers priority access, faster performance and higher usage limits for heavy users. For professionals and enterprises that need the highest scale, customisation and access to the most advanced models, ChatGPT Pro is available at Rs 19,900 per month.

OpenAI said India remains one of its fastest-growing markets with millions of users across segments, including students, professionals, developers, entrepreneurs and creators.

Nick Turley, Vice President and Head of ChatGPT, said the company has been inspired by how people in India use ChatGPT daily for learning, work, creativity and problem-solving. “With ChatGPT Go, we’re excited to make these capabilities even more accessible and easier to pay for through UPI,” he said.

Earlier this month, CEO Sam Altman described India as an incredibly fast-growing market and said it could soon become OpenAI’s largest globally. He added that the pace and breadth of AI adoption among Indian users and businesses was remarkable.