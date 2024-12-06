OpenAI launches $200 ChatGPT subscription

New Delhi: OpenAI has introduced a new premium subscription tier named "ChatGPT Pro," priced at $200 per month, specifically tailored for researchers, engineers, and other professionals who require high-level AI assistance for their work.

The ChatGPT Pro subscription provides unlimited access to some of OpenAI's most advanced models, including o1, o1-mini, GPT-4o, and the Advanced Voice mode.

This tier goes beyond the existing ChatGPT Plus subscription, which costs $20 per month, by offering an "o1 pro mode."

This mode is designed to harness more computational power to tackle complex problems, providing users with enhanced analytical and solution capabilities.

"ChatGPT Pro is designed for those at the frontier of AI application, offering them tools that match the intensity of their daily work," said Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, in a statement.

This subscription also includes priority access to new features and improvements, ensuring that Pro users are among the first to benefit from OpenAI's latest technological enhancements.