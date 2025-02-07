OpenAI is making its TV debut with Super Bowl commercial

New Delhi: OpenAI, the creator of the AI chatbot ChatGPT, is set to air its first-ever television commercial during this Sunday's Super Bowl.

The Wall Street Journal broke the news, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter, detailing how OpenAI plans to leverage one of the highest-profile advertising platforms to showcase its advancements in artificial intelligence technology.

The Super Bowl, considered one of the most coveted advertising slots due to its extensive viewership, sees companies paying upwards of $8 million for just 30 seconds of airtime. This year's game, scheduled to take place at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, is no exception, with ad spots seeing a price hike from last year's $7 million.

OpenAI's decision to advertise during the Super Bowl comes at a time when the AI industry is witnessing an advertising boom. Reports suggest that AI companies spent a staggering $332 million on ads in 2024, doubling their investment from the previous year, according to estimates from MediaRadar. This surge in marketing spend is indicative of the sector's growing influence and competition, with companies like Google, Microsoft, and Anthropic also making notable ad appearances in past Super Bowls.

Last year, the company appointed Kate Rouch as its first Chief Marketing Officer.