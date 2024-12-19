OpenAI introduces ChatGPT for phone calls and texting

New Delhi: OpenAI has launched a new feature allowing users to interact with ChatGPT via phone calls and text messages.

Starting immediately, US users can dial 1-800-CHATGPT (1-800-242-8478) to engage in a voice conversation with ChatGPT.

Globally, users can also text the AI through WhatsApp to seek information or assistance without the need for an internet connection or the ChatGPT app.

The voice service leverages OpenAI's Voice Mode, allowing users to ask questions, request stories, or even settle debates in a back-and-forth dialogue.

The service offers 15 minutes of free calling per month, with potential for expansion based on user feedback and demand.

OpenAI has assured that data from these voice calls and WhatsApp messages will not be used for model training, focusing on user privacy and trust. This decision comes amidst growing concerns over data usage in AI development.

This rollout is part of a broader 12-day event where OpenAI has been unveiling multiple new features, including the official launch of Sora, its AI video-generation tool.

OpenAI's initiative is seen as a direct challenge to traditional search engines and communication services, potentially redefining customer service, personal assistance, and information retrieval in the digital age.