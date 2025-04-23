OpenAI interested in buying Google Chrome, exec testifies in antitrust trial

Mumbai: During the ongoing U.S. Department of Justice antitrust trial against Google, OpenAI’s Head of Product, Nick Turley, testified that the company would be interested in acquiring Google Chrome if the court mandates its divestiture.

The comment highlights the growing ambition of OpenAI to expand beyond artificial intelligence and enter core internet infrastructure.

Google Chrome is one of the most valuable digital assets in the tech world. It serves as a primary entry point to the web for billions of users. For OpenAI, owning Chrome could mean direct control over how users access information online and potentially changing traditional searching for good. The tech giant plans to appeal the ruling that it holds monopoly in the search engine landscape.

OpenAI is also developing its own search index, aiming to answer 80% of user queries independently by the end of 2025. However, OpenAI continues to rely on external sources like Google and Bing to supplement ChatGPT’s responses.

The antitrust trial challenges Google’s alleged monopolistic practices in search and digital advertising, could reshape the tech future - one which Open AI seems willing to step in and acquire at the earliest.

Although it isn’t known if the court will require Google to sell Chrome, companies like OpenAI are watching it closely not just as competitors but as potential successors.