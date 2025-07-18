OpenAI plans to integrate payment checkout into ChatGPT

New Delhi: OpenAI is developing a payment checkout system within ChatGPT that would allow users to make purchases directly through the chatbot, the Financial Times has reported, citing several people familiar with the matter.

According to the report, merchants fulfilling orders through the system would pay a commission to OpenAI, marking a possible shift in the company’s revenue model beyond subscriptions.

The checkout feature remains in development, but OpenAI and its partners, including e-commerce platform Shopify, have reportedly begun showing early versions of the system to brands and are in discussions over financial terms.

The two companies had announced a partnership earlier this year, following the rollout of an upgraded shopping feature within ChatGPT designed to improve product and review visibility, the report added.

Currently, ChatGPT presents users with suggested products via links that redirect them to external retailer websites.

OpenAI declined to comment, while Shopify did not respond to a request for comment, according to the Financial Times.

The report noted that OpenAI’s annualised revenue run rate reached $10 billion as of June 2025, up from $5.5 billion in December 2024. The company, however, reportedly incurred a loss of around $5 billion last year.