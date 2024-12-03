OpenAI considers advertising integration in AI products

New Delhi: OpenAI is reportedly exploring the integration of advertising into its suite of AI-driven products.

According to news reports, OpenAI is in the preliminary stages of developing a strategy that could see ads appear in various applications, including its widely-used ChatGPT platform.

Sarah Friar, Chief Financial Officer at OpenAI, said in an interview with the Financial Times that the $150 billion AI startup is considering an advertising-based model. She emphasised that OpenAI intends to be “thoughtful about when and where” such a model might be implemented.

Following the interview, Friar clarified in a statement that OpenAI’s current business model is experiencing rapid growth and offers significant opportunities. While remaining open to exploring alternative revenue streams in the future, she confirmed that there are “no active plans to pursue advertising” at this time.

The move has sparked a mix of reactions within the tech community. Some industry analysts suggest that this could lead to a more personalised user experience, where ads are tailored to the context of the conversation. However, there are concerns about privacy and the potential for AI bias if ad placement influences conversation outcomes.

OpenAI has not officially commented on these plans but has historically emphasised the importance of ethical AI use and user privacy. It remains to be seen how the company will balance commercial interests with its commitment to these values.

In a parallel development, Elon Musk, a co-founder of OpenAI who left the company in 2018, has filed a lawsuit to prevent OpenAI from completing its transition to a for-profit model. Musk's lawsuit accuses OpenAI of deviating from its founding mission to develop AI for the benefit of humanity rather than for profit.

He argued that this transition, especially with significant financial backing from Microsoft, contravenes the original agreements under which OpenAI was established as a nonprofit.