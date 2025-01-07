OpenAI CEO predicts virtual employees could join workforce in 2025

New Delhi: Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, announced that virtual employees might become part of the workforce landscape as soon as this year.

In his latest blog post titled "Reflections," Altman shared his optimism about the development of Artificial Intelligence (AI) agents, which he believes will significantly alter how companies operate.

He stated, "We believe that, in 2025, we may see the first AI agents 'join the workforce' and materially change the output of companies." This prediction is not just about adding new tools but integrating AI entities that can autonomously perform tasks traditionally reserved for human employees.

OpenAI has reportedly been working on an AI agent codenamed "Operator". This agent is designed to execute tasks like writing code and booking travel without human intervention.

Altman's vision extends beyond these immediate applications, aiming at what he calls "superintelligence" - an AI level surpassing human intelligence that could revolutionise scientific discovery and innovation.

The implications of AI agents entering the workforce are profound. Altman's blog post suggests that these virtual employees could enhance productivity, potentially leading to economic growth and abundance. However, this development also raises questions about job displacement, the nature of work, and the ethical considerations of AI integration into daily business operations.

Microsoft, OpenAI's biggest backer, has already introduced AI agents through its Copilot Studio, signalling a commitment to this transformative technology. Consulting giant McKinsey is among the early adopters, using AI agents to handle client interactions and scheduling, hinting at the practical applications already being explored in the business world.

Altman also touched upon the ethical dimension of AI development, emphasising OpenAI's commitment to building AI that is safe and beneficial. He noted, "We are beginning to turn our aim beyond (Agents) to superintelligence in the true sense of the word," suggesting that the company's focus is not just on immediate applications but on the broader, long-term impact of AI on society.