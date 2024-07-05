Open AI CEO Sam Altman hints at GPT-5

Delhi: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has hinted about the upcoming GPT-5, describing it as a "significant leap forward" during his talk at the Aspen Ideas Festival, according to media reports.

Despite expressing optimism, Altman noted that there is still considerable development ahead for the new model. Specific details and the launch timeline for GPT-5 remain uncertain, indicating it's in early stages.

The anticipation for GPT-5 follows the recent introduction of GPT-4o, which features capabilities like solving equations and providing emotional, conversational responses. Altman highlighted these advancements during OpenAI's Spring Update event in May, emphasising GPT-4o's improved functionalities.

Altman's comments underscore the ongoing innovation and evolution within OpenAI's AI models, with GPT-4o enhancing user experience through smarter interactions and novel features like voice and video modes.