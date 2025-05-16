OnePlus enters Indian esports, partners with Gods Reign, K9 & Cincinnati Kids

New Delhi: OnePlus has announced its formal entry into Indian esports through partnerships with three competitive gaming teams, Gods Reign, K9, and Cincinnati Kids. The move is part of the company’s efforts to strengthen its presence in the gaming ecosystem and gather product insights from high-performance gaming environments.

The collaboration includes close integration with esports athletes, who will provide real-time feedback on existing and upcoming OnePlus devices. The initiative is aimed at aligning product development with the requirements of mobile gamers, particularly in areas such as frame rate consistency, thermal management, and sustained power delivery.

As part of the agreement, the teams will now compete under co-branded identities—OnePlus Gods Reign, OnePlus K9, and OnePlus Cincinnati Kids—highlighting a deeper level of brand association.

“At OnePlus, our community has always been at the core of everything we do. Over the years, we’ve listened closely to our gaming community and understood their need for speed, performance, and reliability. This collaboration reinforces our dedication to the gaming community and marks an exciting step in empowering the next generation of mobile esports athletes,” said Marcel Campos, Director of Product Strategy at OnePlus.

The partnership also marked the backdrop to the company’s latest product line, the OnePlus 13 Series, which includes devices equipped with Snapdragon 8 Elite and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipsets.