One7sports launches OTT platform One7Live

New Delhi: One7sports has launched its OTT One7Live platform.

The platform will feature live matches, behind-the-scenes footage, player interviews, and original shows.

Ajay Chhangani, Co-Founder and CEO of ONE7 Sports, commented, “Our new OTT platform is not just about watching sports; it's about living them. We've combined cutting-edge technology with a passion for sports to deliver an unparalleled experience that connects fans to the heart of the action. We are extremely excited to bring the thrill of local sports to a wider audience. At ONE7, we believe that every local player is a hero.

“Local sports are at the heart of every community,” said Arpit Jain, Co-Founder - ONE7 Sports. “ONE7 Sports is dedicated to giving these athletes the recognition they deserve. The platform will be available globally, offering subscription plans that cater to a diverse audience. With multilingual content and region-specific offerings, One7sports ensures inclusivity for fans across the world”. He further added, “We have tried to Combine Technology and Passion to Deliver the Ultimate Sports Streaming Experience to all sports lovers”

By combining exclusive streaming, real-time analytics, and a fan-centric subscription model, and is paving the way for a more engaging and accessible sports experience.

ONE7’s commitment to creating a platform for local heroes is reflected in the live streaming of matches, featuring multi-camera setups through 10 cameras for a Live streaming experience of unlimited sports events. Real-time player analytics, instant highlights, and replays will immerse fans in every moment of action.