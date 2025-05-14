ONDC names Vibhor Jain as acting CEO

New Delhi: The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) on Tuesday said Vibhor Jain, currently the Chief Operating Officer, will assume the role of acting CEO of the government-promoted firm.

All executive powers will be transitioned to him as the organisation continues its process of identifying a new Managing Director and CEO, it added.

Earlier in April, Thampy Koshy, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at ONDC, stepped down from his role.

Since its inception, ONDC has crossed 200 million transactions within three years.

Incorporated on December 30, 2021, ONDC, a Section 8 company, is an initiative of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).