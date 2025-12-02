New Delhi: OG Media 360 has acquired Times of Business, an Instagram-first business news community followed by founders, professionals, and business enthusiasts. The company said the move supports its broader digital media strategy and consolidates its existing DOC Media Universe, which includes StartupByDOC, BusinessByDOC and Startup IndiaStories.

The acquisition brings Times of Business’ business updates, market insights and startup coverage into OG Media 360’s network, integrating it with the agency’s established social-led content verticals.

Ankit Chowdhary, Founder & CEO of OG Media 360, said, “At OG Media 360, our mission is simple, to build India’s strongest social-first business media network. With Times of Business joining our ecosystem, we are accelerating our vision of reshaping business storytelling at scale.”

Shivangi Chaudhary, Co-Founder, OG Media 360, added: “Each IP in our network has its own identity and purpose, and Times of Business perfectly complements our growing digital business universe. This acquisition allows us to create deeper, more meaningful content experiences for our audience.”

Anand Prajapati, a key member of the Times of Business team, said, “Joining OG Media 360 is a major milestone. With their ecosystem and distribution power, we can scale Times of Business faster than ever and bring even more value to our community.”

OG Media 360 outlined plans to develop Times of Business through multi-platform expansion across LinkedIn, YouTube Shorts and X; daily business and finance explainers; interview-led series within the DOC ecosystem; a premium community offering under TOB Insiders; partnership-based revenue opportunities; and cross-distribution across all OG Media 360 properties.