NOYB files complaint against Mozilla over privacy violations

Delhi: A privacy advocacy group has leveled serious allegations against Mozilla, the maker of the popular Firefox web browser. NOYB, a digital rights organization founded by privacy activist Max Schrems, has filed a complaint with the Austrian data protection authority accusing Mozilla of secretly tracking user behavior on websites without their consent.

The crux of the complaint lies in Mozilla's implementation of a feature called "privacy preserving attribution" (PPA). While designed to limit invasive advertising practices, NOYB argues that PPA effectively turns Firefox into a tracking tool for websites, collecting user data without explicit notification or opt-in.

Mozilla has defended its actions, claiming that PPA is a measure to protect user privacy by providing technical alternatives to traditional tracking methods. A spokesperson for the company stated, "These techniques prevent any party, including Mozilla, from identifying individuals or their browsing activity."

However, NOYB maintains that even with these limitations, PPA still infringes upon users' rights under the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). The group points out that Firefox enables PPA by default, meaning users may be unknowingly sharing their data.

Felix Mikolasch, a data protection lawyer at NOYB, criticized Mozilla's approach, saying, "It's a shame that an organization like Mozilla believes that users are too dumb to say yes or no. Users should be able to make a choice, and the feature should have been turned off by default."

This latest complaint adds to the growing scrutiny faced by Mozilla in recent years. The once-dominant Firefox browser has seen its market share decline in the face of competition from Google Chrome, Apple Safari, and Microsoft Edge. The allegations of privacy violations could further erode Mozilla's reputation and user base.

NOYB is demanding that Mozilla provide clear information about its data processing activities, switch to an opt-in system for PPA, and delete all unlawfully processed data of affected users. The group's previous complaints against big tech companies have led to significant fines, and the outcome of this case could have far-reaching implications for the future of web privacy.