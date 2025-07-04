NODWIN Gaming manages media rights for Esports World Cup Foundation in South Asia

New Delhi: NODWIN Gaming has entered into a partnership with the Esports World Cup Foundation (EWCF) to manage media rights sales and distribution for the Esports World Cup (EWC) across South Asia, including India, Bangladesh, Nepal, and neighbouring territories.

Under the agreement, NODWIN Gaming will support EWCF with strategic media rights sales and regional distribution plans.

The collaboration also includes marketing efforts for the Indian market, where NODWIN will assist in conceptualising and executing locally relevant campaigns aligned with the Foundation’s efforts to expand esports and gaming culture globally.

Commenting on the partnership, Akshat Rathee, Co-Founder and Managing Director of NODWIN Gaming, said, “The Esports World Cup is a landmark moment for global esports, and we’re proud to partner with the EWCF to bring that experience to South Asia. This partnership is about more than just broadcasting a tournament, it’s about building a bridge between South Asia’s incredibly passionate gaming communities and the global stage that the EWCF represents. Whether it’s in India, Bangladesh, Nepal or beyond, our goal is to make world-class esports content more accessible than ever. We’re excited to work closely with the EWCF to not only grow the tournament’s reach but to also support the larger ecosystem and community it helps foster.”

Mike McCabe, Chief Operating Officer of the Esports World Cup Foundation, added, “Our mission at the Esports World Cup Foundation is to create lasting impact for the global esports industry by setting new competitive benchmarks and forging partnerships that understand the nuances of each region. South Asia represents an incredibly dynamic and fast-growing gaming market, and NODWIN Gaming brings unparalleled knowledge, reach, and local trust to this ecosystem. By partnering with NODWIN, we are not only ensuring that the Esports World Cup reaches more fans, but we are also reinforcing our commitment to making esports more accessible, inclusive, and sustainable.”