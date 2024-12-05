Nodwin Gaming gets Rs 64 crore investment from Nazara Technologies

New Delhi: Gaming announced that its parent company, Nazara Technologies, has approved an investment of Rs 64 crore in Gaming.

The funds raised in this round will be primarily allocated to fuel NODWIN Gaming’s ongoing expansion momentum, focusing on enhancing its capabilities, growing its portfolio of intellectual properties (IPs), and strengthening its presence in emerging markets.

Nodwin Gaming has been growing organically and inorganically through acquisitions. In the recently announced quarter results of Q2 FY24, revenue grew 91% on a QoQ basis and 111% on a YoY basis. Nodwin has recently announced the investment and scaling up of Comic Con India and the acquisition of Trinity Gaming.

Akshat Rathee, Co-founder and MD, Gaming said, "We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to Nazara Technologies for their unwavering support and trust in the NODWIN Gaming vision every step of the way. Their belief in our mission has been instrumental in driving our progress and success. As we continue on our growth and expansion journey, we remain fully committed to building a truly global company coming from India that leads with innovation, expanding our capabilities in New age media in emerging markets. Our focus is on capturing the attention and timeshare of the global youth."