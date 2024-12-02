Advertisment

Digital

Nitin Gadkari unveils upgraded ‘TimesDrive’

The Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Gadkari launched the upgraded digital automotive platform at the Times Drive Green Conclave & Awards 2024, hosted by Times Network Digital

BestMediaInfo Bureau
New Delhi: Times Network Digital hosted the Times Drive Green Conclave & Awards 2024 in New Delhi. 

The event brought together automobile manufacturers, industry leaders, innovators, and policymakers to honour winners across 20+ categories and explore transformative solutions in the electric mobility and sustainability sectors.

At the event, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways, unveiled the upgraded TimesDrive.in, a digital automotive platform. 

Alongside delivering coverage of the Indian and global automotive industries, TimesDrive.in offers a section dedicated to alternate fuel vehicles with Times Drive Green,  an initiative championing sustainable mobility. 

Gadkari said, "India is the fastest-growing economy in the world and our mission is to make India Atmanirbhar Bharat—and pursue sustainable development. With the transport sector accounting for 40% of air pollution and annual fossil fuel imports worth ₹22 lakh crores, transitioning to alternatives like biofuels is essential. CNG-powered vehicles are gaining popularity in regions like Punjab, Haryana, Western Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, and Maharashtra, with over 400 bio-CNG projects underway. I have supported the transition to electric and biofuels for tractors, as this shift is crucial for reducing pollution and saving costs. Several companies are working on electric tractors, as CNG-powered tractors are becoming popular. Biofuels like ethanol, methanol, biodiesel, and hydrogen are the fuels of the future.

Emphasising the rapidly growing automobile industry, he further said, “Indian automobile industry, valued at 22 lakh crores surpassed Japan to become the third-largest in the world. We aim to make India the number one automobile industry globally in the next five years. This key sector, India’s top exporter and largest GST contributor, has generated 4.5 crore jobs. Coupled with alternative fuels like bio-CNG and hydrogen, the industry's growth will reduce pollution and fossil fuel imports, boosting India's economy. Initiatives like municipal waste-to-bio-CNG projects, including in Nagpur, showcase the potential of a green economy to drive sustainability, create jobs, boost exports, and make India Atmanirbhar Bharat. This green drive is key to making India stronger, not just economically, but in our commitment to sustainable progress.”

Rohit Chadda, COO and President - Digital, Times Network, said, “TimesDrive.in is the future of automobile ownership, providing users latest news, reviews, and the best deals on cars and bikes. With an AI-powered smart assistant offering personalised buying recommendations, travel tips, and on-road support, the platform is going to make users’ journeys smarter and safer.”

The Times Drive Green Conclave & Awards 2024 winners are: 

CATEGORY

WINNER NAME

EV CEO of the Year

K Vijaya Kumar, Greaves Electric Mobility

Fastest growing EV Brand of the Year

Ampere Nexus

Business Impact through Social Media

Apollo Tyres

Most innovative EV technology

MG BAAS

Best Motor Insurance Company of the Year

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance

Luxury EV SUV of the year

Mercedes EQS 580

EV Car of the Year

MG Windsor

EV Sedan of the Year

BYD Seal

Luxury EV Sedan of the Year

BMW i5 M60

Compact EV of the Year

Tata Punch

Best Design EV Two Wheeler

Oben Rorr EZ

EV Bike of the Year

Ultraviolette F 77 mach 2

Best User Experience in an EV

Mercedez EQA

EV Startup of the Year

E Motorad

EV Manufacturer of the Year

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility(TPEM)

Best Alternative Fuel Car of the year

Maruti Swift CNG

Best Alternative Fuel Two Wheeler of the year

Bajaj Freedom CNG

Best Battery Technology

BYD

Green Initiative towards Sustainable Mobilty

Citroën

Luxury  6 Seater SUV of the Year

Kia EV9

Best Electric Commercial Vehicle

EULER

In the digital era, publishers and content creators have emerged as influential voices, shaping perceptions and driving awareness across industries. Times Drive recognises creators in the auto sector as key players in making green mobility accessible and relatable and will collaborate with them to take their content to a larger audience through its multiple platforms. 

Times Drive Green Conclave & Awards 2024 awarded the top auto creators, celebrating their role in inspiring change and championing the future of mobility. 

The Times Drive Green Conclave & Awards 2024 (Auto Creator) Winners are:

CATEGORY

WINNER NAME

Upcoming Auto Creator

Arsh Jolly

Popular Auto Creator in North

Dayakaran Singh Dhaliwal

People Choice Award for Auto Influencer in North

Vivek Saini

Fastest Growing Youtuber

MD Danish

People Choice Award for Travel and Auto

Vikash Dayal

Family Drive Content Creator

Gagan Modi

In-Depth Motorcycle Content Creator

Harish Solanki

Long-form Auto Content Creator

Vishal Ahlawat

Female Travel Creator On Two Wheels

Nupur Kalra

Driving Tips And Tricks Creator

Tushar Bhalla

Extreme Superbike Creator

Karamjeet Singh

Superbike Speed Creator

Atharva
Nitin Gadkari
