Nitin Gadkari unveils upgraded ‘TimesDrive’

New Delhi: Times Network Digital hosted the Times Drive Green Conclave & Awards 2024 in New Delhi.

The event brought together automobile manufacturers, industry leaders, innovators, and policymakers to honour winners across 20+ categories and explore transformative solutions in the electric mobility and sustainability sectors.

At the event, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways, unveiled the upgraded TimesDrive.in, a digital automotive platform.

Alongside delivering coverage of the Indian and global automotive industries, TimesDrive.in offers a section dedicated to alternate fuel vehicles with Times Drive Green, an initiative championing sustainable mobility.

Gadkari said, "India is the fastest-growing economy in the world and our mission is to make India Atmanirbhar Bharat—and pursue sustainable development. With the transport sector accounting for 40% of air pollution and annual fossil fuel imports worth ₹22 lakh crores, transitioning to alternatives like biofuels is essential. CNG-powered vehicles are gaining popularity in regions like Punjab, Haryana, Western Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, and Maharashtra, with over 400 bio-CNG projects underway. I have supported the transition to electric and biofuels for tractors, as this shift is crucial for reducing pollution and saving costs. Several companies are working on electric tractors, as CNG-powered tractors are becoming popular. Biofuels like ethanol, methanol, biodiesel, and hydrogen are the fuels of the future.

Emphasising the rapidly growing automobile industry, he further said, “Indian automobile industry, valued at 22 lakh crores surpassed Japan to become the third-largest in the world. We aim to make India the number one automobile industry globally in the next five years. This key sector, India’s top exporter and largest GST contributor, has generated 4.5 crore jobs. Coupled with alternative fuels like bio-CNG and hydrogen, the industry's growth will reduce pollution and fossil fuel imports, boosting India's economy. Initiatives like municipal waste-to-bio-CNG projects, including in Nagpur, showcase the potential of a green economy to drive sustainability, create jobs, boost exports, and make India Atmanirbhar Bharat. This green drive is key to making India stronger, not just economically, but in our commitment to sustainable progress.”

Rohit Chadda, COO and President - Digital, Times Network, said, “TimesDrive.in is the future of automobile ownership, providing users latest news, reviews, and the best deals on cars and bikes. With an AI-powered smart assistant offering personalised buying recommendations, travel tips, and on-road support, the platform is going to make users’ journeys smarter and safer.”

The Times Drive Green Conclave & Awards 2024 winners are:

CATEGORY WINNER NAME EV CEO of the Year K Vijaya Kumar, Greaves Electric Mobility Fastest growing EV Brand of the Year Ampere Nexus Business Impact through Social Media Apollo Tyres Most innovative EV technology MG BAAS Best Motor Insurance Company of the Year Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Luxury EV SUV of the year Mercedes EQS 580 EV Car of the Year MG Windsor EV Sedan of the Year BYD Seal Luxury EV Sedan of the Year BMW i5 M60 Compact EV of the Year Tata Punch Best Design EV Two Wheeler Oben Rorr EZ EV Bike of the Year Ultraviolette F 77 mach 2 Best User Experience in an EV Mercedez EQA EV Startup of the Year E Motorad EV Manufacturer of the Year Tata Passenger Electric Mobility(TPEM) Best Alternative Fuel Car of the year Maruti Swift CNG Best Alternative Fuel Two Wheeler of the year Bajaj Freedom CNG Best Battery Technology BYD Green Initiative towards Sustainable Mobilty Citroën Luxury 6 Seater SUV of the Year Kia EV9 Best Electric Commercial Vehicle EULER

In the digital era, publishers and content creators have emerged as influential voices, shaping perceptions and driving awareness across industries. Times Drive recognises creators in the auto sector as key players in making green mobility accessible and relatable and will collaborate with them to take their content to a larger audience through its multiple platforms.

Times Drive Green Conclave & Awards 2024 awarded the top auto creators, celebrating their role in inspiring change and championing the future of mobility.

The Times Drive Green Conclave & Awards 2024 (Auto Creator) Winners are: