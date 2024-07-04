Nilon’s re-associates with Django Digital for 360-degree digital mandate

Delhi: Nilon’s has announced its reassociation with Django. This also extends the agency’s responsibilities to a 360-degree digital mandate, encompassing E-commerce and Q-commerce marketing.
Under this expanded mandate, Django Digital will be responsible for driving Nilon’s digital presence and strategies across all digital platforms, ensuring comprehensive growth and engagement.
“We are thrilled to rejoin hands with Nilon’s and take on a larger scope of work that now includes E-commerce and Q-commerce,” said Shivang Shah, Co-founder, Django Digital. “Our team has delivered multiple e-commerce success stories in the recent past, and we are excited to add Nilon’s to our portfolio of success.”
Dipak Sanghavi, Managing Director, Nilon’s said, “Django’s expertise on the digital front and their impressive growth curve align perfectly with our vision. Their innovative approach and proven track record make them the ideal partner for our digital journey. With this reassociation, we aim to leverage their skills to further enhance our market presence and connect more deeply with our customers.”