News18 Network launches YouTube channel Maha Kumbh 2025 coverage

New Delhi: News18 has announced the launch of its YouTube channel, 'News18 Kumbh'.

‘News18 Kumbh’ will offer round-the-clock coverage of the religious gathering taking place in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, from January 13 to February 26, 2025.

The YouTube channel has launched today with the unveiling of the 'News18 Kumbh' logo by Mahant Ravindra Puri, President of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, the apex religious body of 13 recognised monastic Hindu orders.

As part of the launch, Prateek Trivedi’s popular show 'Bhaiyaji Kahin' features a special live episode, setting the stage for a memorable viewing experience that captures the rich culture and tradition that defines the Kumbh Mela.

‘News18 Kumbh’ will provide extensive live coverage from multiple ghats and akharas. With 24-hour live streaming, special programming, and curated shows, the channel will delve into the mythology, spiritual significance, and cultural traditions of the Maha Kumbh.

As a tribute to the spirit of Maha Kumbh 2025, News18 has also released a specially composed song that captures the essence and magnificence of the extraordinary event.

News18 Network has deployed a dedicated team to ensure coverage of the event. The network has set up operations in Prayagraj to bring viewers timely updates and unmatched insights over the two-month-long event.